Chester resident Tina Stewart capture...

Chester resident Tina Stewart captures $50,000 Powerball prize

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: RiverBender.com

Lifelong Chester resident Tina Stewart won a $50,000 Powerball prize when her Quick Pick ticket matched four numbers, plus the Powerball number, in the Wednesday, June 7, drawing. The winning numbers were 05 - 21 - 57 - 66 - 69 and the Powerball number was 13. "I'm so happy and grateful! I'm going to use this money to pay off my debt," Stewart said when she presented her winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Fairview Heights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Must Be something in the water around here 2 hr The Little Egyptian 3
News James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before... 3 hr fingers mcgurke 33
Illinois State Government to Shut Down 4 hr The End 1
Here is what the reality is Wed WWJD 1
My Wife Has BFs All Over Town (Mar '16) Wed Otto 41
Man With One Ball (May '16) Jun 20 Loyal girl 5
Shooter from BelleVegas Jun 20 Plain Truth 3
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,705 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC