Chester resident Tina Stewart captures $50,000 Powerball prize

Lifelong Chester resident Tina Stewart won a $50,000 Powerball prize when her Quick Pick ticket matched four numbers, plus the Powerball number, in the Wednesday, June 7, drawing. The winning numbers were 05 - 21 - 57 - 66 - 69 and the Powerball number was 13. "I'm so happy and grateful! I'm going to use this money to pay off my debt," Stewart said when she presented her winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Fairview Heights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.