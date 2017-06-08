Caption contest
Standing near his longtime girlfriend, Stacy Danes, and in front an American Flag, an Illinois flag and signs that read "Fire Madigan!" "Term Limts!" "Lower Taxes" and "More Jobs," the current chairman of the St. Clair County Republican Committee launched his campaign for the General Assembly. Douglas Jameson, 53, of Belleville, made his formal announcement Tuesday to seek the Republican nomination to run for state representative in the 113th House District.
