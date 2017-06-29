Belleville native enlists in the Illinois Army National Guard
Pvt. Brenden Canada, of Belleville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard June 23, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Canada enlisted as a 35F, Intelligence Analyst, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.
