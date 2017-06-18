A small-town American left Illinois, ...

A small-town American left Illinois, and he turned his weapons on Washington

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Bangor Daily News

On the western edge of town, where midcentury suburban streets give way to cornfields and farms, a weathered barn sits among neat rows of soybeans. This bucolic stretch was long accessible only via a gravel lane, and the barn was one of the only buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Typical Belleville Democrat 2 hr Covfefe and Chill 1
News 'We feel extremely blessed': Two women get marr... (Aug '14) 7 hr Going Islamic 135
News James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before... 7 hr Oath Keeper seven... 20
What are your thoughts on Memorial Hospital's E... (Jul '09) 11 hr Stay away 35
Belleville Home Values Sat Shan 12
Erika Moses (Nov '15) Jun 14 Saint Nickolas 5
Alissa Valdejo (Mar '16) Jun 14 Karma 40
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,881,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC