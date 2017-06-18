A small-town American left Illinois, and he turned his weapons on Washington
On the western edge of town, where midcentury suburban streets give way to cornfields and farms, a weathered barn sits among neat rows of soybeans. This bucolic stretch was long accessible only via a gravel lane, and the barn was one of the only buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Typical Belleville Democrat
|2 hr
|Covfefe and Chill
|1
|'We feel extremely blessed': Two women get marr... (Aug '14)
|7 hr
|Going Islamic
|135
|James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before...
|7 hr
|Oath Keeper seven...
|20
|What are your thoughts on Memorial Hospital's E... (Jul '09)
|11 hr
|Stay away
|35
|Belleville Home Values
|Sat
|Shan
|12
|Erika Moses (Nov '15)
|Jun 14
|Saint Nickolas
|5
|Alissa Valdejo (Mar '16)
|Jun 14
|Karma
|40
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC