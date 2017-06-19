A Long History Of Leftist Hatred
James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, who aspired to end his life as a mass murderer of Republican Congressmen, was a Donald Trump hater and a Bernie Sanders backer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Wife Has BFs All Over Town (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|Otto
|41
|Man With One Ball (May '16)
|18 hr
|Loyal girl
|5
|Shooter from BelleVegas
|Tue
|Plain Truth
|3
|Belleville Breeds Evil and Hate
|Tue
|Plain Truth
|1
|Typical Belleville Democrat
|Mon
|Covfefe and Chill
|1
|'We feel extremely blessed': Two women get marr... (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Going Islamic
|135
|James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before...
|Mon
|Oath Keeper seven...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC