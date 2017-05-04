SIUE Engineering graduate perseveres, gives back

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering's Weston Hock, of Millstadt, will earn a bachelor's in construction management during the spring commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6. After struggling with dyslexia as a child, Hock has persevered, and will celebrate his achievement with family and friends. "I always knew I would go into the construction field," Hock said.

