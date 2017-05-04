SIUE Engineering graduate perseveres,...

SIUE Engineering graduate perseveres, gives back

Next Story Prev Story
May 4, 2017 Read more: RiverBender.com

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering's Weston Hock, of Millstadt, will earn a bachelor's in construction management during the spring commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6. After struggling with dyslexia as a child, Hock has persevered, and will celebrate his achievement with family and friends. "I always knew I would go into the construction field," Hock said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hogs on the forum 3 hr observer 34
Trump took a dump 6 hr observer 2
Erika Moses (Nov '15) 15 hr bored 4
Trump was right to walk out on Paris Climate talks 17 hr terrible 3
dog park Sun Millstadt 69 6
Gazal removes more threads Jun 3 Pistol Pete 7
city manager Jun 2 Dougie 3
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC