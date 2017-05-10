Psychology Students Present Their Research at ILLOWA Conference
Seven McKendree University psychology majors formally presented their original research at the 44rd annual ILLOWA Undergraduate Research Psychology Conference, held on April 29 at Monmouth College. ILLOWA is one of the oldest continuing undergraduate psychological research conferences in the U.S. Presentations by the McKendree students were as follows: "Color Perception: Assessing Cognitive-Task Performance and Perception of Attractiveness" by Ronald Drummond, a senior biopsychology major from New Baden, Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at McKendree College.
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State of Illinois late payments
|4 hr
|Richard Rollo
|2
|My Wife Has BFs All Over Town (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|AlwaysGood
|36
|Belleville SlumLords and Bad Landlords (Mar '13)
|6 hr
|upset renter
|15
|Mayor Ray
|Thu
|USSR
|5
|So many pretty girls in the old days in Cahokia
|Wed
|Busta nuts
|10
|Davy ga y boy mueller
|May 9
|godin guy
|4
|Flood Warning for St Clair County starting May...
|May 9
|janet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC