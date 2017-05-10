Psychology Students Present Their Research at ILLOWA Conference

Seven McKendree University psychology majors formally presented their original research at the 44rd annual ILLOWA Undergraduate Research Psychology Conference, held on April 29 at Monmouth College. ILLOWA is one of the oldest continuing undergraduate psychological research conferences in the U.S. Presentations by the McKendree students were as follows: "Color Perception: Assessing Cognitive-Task Performance and Perception of Attractiveness" by Ronald Drummond, a senior biopsychology major from New Baden, Ill.

