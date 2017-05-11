Metro East apartments sold for $4.6 m...

Metro East apartments sold for $4.6 million

1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Gateway Multifamily Group, a local real estate firm that is targeting acquisitions in St. Louis and the Metro East, has bought a Belleville apartment complex for $4.6 million.

