McKendree Confers Degrees on Class of 2017
McKendree University Class of 2017 graduates received their diplomas during the 177th commencement exercises May 13 at the Lebanon, Ill., campus. Bachelor's degrees were awarded in the morning and master's degrees in the afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at McKendree College.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who has the biggest man boobs in Belleville?
|2 hr
|Richard
|5
|My Wife Has BFs All Over Town (Mar '16)
|23 hr
|Eagle
|37
|State of Illinois late payments
|Fri
|Richard Rollo
|2
|Belleville SlumLords and Bad Landlords (Mar '13)
|Fri
|upset renter
|15
|Easy black women (Jul '16)
|Apr 22
|mEAT me in st louis
|12
|Rhonda Fiss (Nov '12)
|Apr 22
|mEAT me in st louis
|28
|Sandra jean long gave birth 1965
|Apr 20
|Adoption search
|7
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC