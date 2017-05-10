McKendree Confers Degrees on Class of...

McKendree Confers Degrees on Class of 2017

McKendree University Class of 2017 graduates received their diplomas during the 177th commencement exercises May 13 at the Lebanon, Ill., campus. Bachelor's degrees were awarded in the morning and master's degrees in the afternoon.

