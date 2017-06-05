Local priest reflects on faith, fellowship and his parish family

Monsignor Ken Schaefer lights the candle of Braden Burris, of Energy, while Johnston City resident Blake Gualdoni, with cross, and Gavin Shramm, of Herrin, observe prior to a Lenten ceremony of Stations of the Cross on Friday, March 24, 2017, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Herrin. Born in Belleville and raised in the St. Clair County village of Millstadt, Schaefer was ordained a priest on June 8, 1974.

