Cold Fro-T Five and one big night, baby that's all we need

Wednesday May 10

Tomorrow night , he is coming to the Belleville brewery, located at 4204 W. Main Street, to celebrate that beer, which is titled "Cold Fro-T Five," after one of Afroman's most quoted songs, "Crazy Rap," in which he assures listeners that "Colt .45 and two Zig Zags, baby that's all we need." The beer, which was requested by the early 2000s rap icon himself, is 4204 Main Street's take on a craft beer version of malt liquor.

