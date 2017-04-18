What's Happening
FISH HOOK * The 141st Annual Fairmount Township Sunday School Convention will be held May 7 at Fish Hook U.B. Church. The Sunday School and worship service will begin at 10 a.m. with the morning message brought by Larry Smith.
