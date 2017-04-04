U.S. bishop remembers Martin Luther K...

U.S. bishop remembers Martin Luther King at Vatican development meeting

Tuesday Apr 4

The work of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to promote the "integral human development" of all peoples is a work that must continue today in the world and in the Catholic Church, Bishop Edward K. Braxton of Belleville, Illinois , told participants at a Vatican conference.

