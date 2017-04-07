LIVE: Old Salt Union / Twisted Pine @ Caffe Lena, 1/29/17
On a cold, late January night in Saratoga Springs, Caffe Lena was filled with the sparks of musical creativity and instrumental intensity. The large audience was glued to two bands as they ignited a bluegrass/country/jazz/folk fire that lasted from the first to the last song.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Airlines
|9 hr
|Fly the friendly ...
|1
|Where's Roger?
|Wed
|roger g
|8
|Moanin Monya
|Wed
|Monya
|2
|Belleville SlumLords and Bad Landlords (Mar '13)
|Apr 11
|Biaplease
|14
|crest hill has a crooked police department (Jun '11)
|Apr 11
|Domestic abuse
|30
|Signal Hill? (May '12)
|Apr 10
|Praiser
|76
|Staci in Bloomington
|Apr 9
|Staci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC