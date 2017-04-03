John Cobb Welsh
John is survived by his wife, Dana Hatfield Welsh; brother, William Louis Welsh of Belleville, IL; sisters, Susan Patricia Welsh of Murfreesboro, TN and Leanne Mary Welsh of LaVergne, TN; and his beloved pet, Molly.
