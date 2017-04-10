Girl Scouts elect Board of Directors ...

Girl Scouts elect Board of Directors at annual meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: RiverBender.com

GLEN CARBON Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois held its 8th Annual Meeting on April 1 at the Holiday Inn in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moanin Monya 12 min Monya 2
Belleville SlumLords and Bad Landlords (Mar '13) 15 hr Biaplease 14
crest hill has a crooked police department (Jun '11) 23 hr Domestic abuse 30
Signal Hill? (May '12) Mon Praiser 76
Staci in Bloomington Apr 9 Staci 1
Big and fine dude named Chico Apr 8 Prettygirl 3
Poll Smithton needs another Gas Station? (Mar '10) Apr 7 Alice Baker 12
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,599 • Total comments across all topics: 280,236,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC