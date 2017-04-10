Girl Scouts elect Board of Directors at annual meeting
GLEN CARBON Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois held its 8th Annual Meeting on April 1 at the Holiday Inn in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moanin Monya
|12 min
|Monya
|2
|Belleville SlumLords and Bad Landlords (Mar '13)
|15 hr
|Biaplease
|14
|crest hill has a crooked police department (Jun '11)
|23 hr
|Domestic abuse
|30
|Signal Hill? (May '12)
|Mon
|Praiser
|76
|Staci in Bloomington
|Apr 9
|Staci
|1
|Big and fine dude named Chico
|Apr 8
|Prettygirl
|3
|Smithton needs another Gas Station? (Mar '10)
|Apr 7
|Alice Baker
|12
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC