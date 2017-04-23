Girl donates teddy bears destined for scared kids
In this March 15, 2017 photo, Noa Grace Welborn holds her own Build A Bears at her home in Belleville, Ill. At Noa's request, her father set up a GoFundMe page so she could make Build-A-Bears for other children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caseyville Hardees
|3 hr
|Chef Mickey
|2
|Easy black women (Jul '16)
|9 hr
|mEAT me in st louis
|12
|Rhonda Fiss (Nov '12)
|9 hr
|mEAT me in st louis
|28
|Sandra jean long gave birth 1965
|Apr 20
|Adoption search
|7
|spoiled ticket?
|Apr 19
|illiterate
|1
|'We feel extremely blessed': Two women get marr... (Aug '14)
|Apr 18
|Dysfunctional Women
|124
|Going downhill
|Apr 17
|David Dooke
|6
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC