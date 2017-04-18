Crime 20 mins ago 6:20 p.m.Police loo...

Crime 20 mins ago 6:20 p.m.Police looking for man accused of soliciting sex from minor

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Police in Belleville and St. Louis County are looking for a 21-year-old man now facing child sex charges. According to a press release from the Belleville Police Department, Samuel L. Barney was charged with two counts of traveling to meet a minor, one count of grooming and one count of sexual exploitation of a child, but has not been taken into custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Caseyville Hardees 13 hr Chef Mickey 2
Easy black women (Jul '16) 20 hr mEAT me in st louis 12
Rhonda Fiss (Nov '12) 20 hr mEAT me in st louis 28
Sandra jean long gave birth 1965 Apr 20 Adoption search 7
spoiled ticket? Apr 19 illiterate 1
News 'We feel extremely blessed': Two women get marr... (Aug '14) Apr 18 Dysfunctional Women 124
Going downhill Apr 17 David Dooke 6
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,043 • Total comments across all topics: 280,501,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC