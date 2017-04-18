Crime 20 mins ago 6:20 p.m.Police looking for man accused of soliciting sex from minor
Police in Belleville and St. Louis County are looking for a 21-year-old man now facing child sex charges. According to a press release from the Belleville Police Department, Samuel L. Barney was charged with two counts of traveling to meet a minor, one count of grooming and one count of sexual exploitation of a child, but has not been taken into custody.
