What's Happening

GRIGGSVILLE * Lenten Wednesday night worship series at the Griggsville UMC with Instruments of Faith from Belleville at 7 p.m. Contact Pastor Dave for more info: 217-883-2575. * Everyone in Pike County is invited to the Griggsville UMC for the annual Homer Allen Memorial Ham Loaf fundraising supper on Friday, March 31 at 4:30 p.m. Carry out begins at 4 p.m. Free will donation.

