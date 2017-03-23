What's Happening
GRIGGSVILLE * Lenten Wednesday night worship series at the Griggsville UMC with Instruments of Faith from Belleville at 7 p.m. Contact Pastor Dave for more info: 217-883-2575. * Everyone in Pike County is invited to the Griggsville UMC for the annual Homer Allen Memorial Ham Loaf fundraising supper on Friday, March 31 at 4:30 p.m. Carry out begins at 4 p.m. Free will donation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike Press.
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wife of Caseyville Township trustee seeks court... (Jan '14)
|6 hr
|Charlie
|12
|New Freeburg Fire house (Feb '16)
|12 hr
|leesummit
|31
|Thank you to Crest Hill Clerk Vicki Hackney
|Thu
|False News
|7
|Who has the biggest man boobs in Belleville?
|Wed
|ha ha
|3
|Im moving from Belleville as soon as possible (Apr '13)
|Tue
|Richard
|88
|Fournie Realty & Construction: Dennis Fournie s...
|Mar 21
|Dennis Fournie
|1
|tired of door to door sales people
|Mar 21
|Dennis Fournie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC