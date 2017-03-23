What's Happening

What's Happening

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Pike Press

GRIGGSVILLE * Lenten Wednesday night worship series at the Griggsville UMC with Instruments of Faith from Belleville at 7 p.m. Contact Pastor Dave for more info: 217-883-2575. * Everyone in Pike County is invited to the Griggsville UMC for the annual Homer Allen Memorial Ham Loaf fundraising supper on Friday, March 31 at 4:30 p.m. Carry out begins at 4 p.m. Free will donation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wife of Caseyville Township trustee seeks court... (Jan '14) 6 hr Charlie 12
New Freeburg Fire house (Feb '16) 12 hr leesummit 31
Thank you to Crest Hill Clerk Vicki Hackney Thu False News 7
Who has the biggest man boobs in Belleville? Wed ha ha 3
Im moving from Belleville as soon as possible (Apr '13) Tue Richard 88
Fournie Realty & Construction: Dennis Fournie s... Mar 21 Dennis Fournie 1
tired​ of door to door sales people Mar 21 Dennis Fournie 3
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC