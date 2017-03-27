What's Happening
BARRY * The Barry Community Chorus will present the Easter cantata, Come to the Cross and Remember by Pepper Choplin on Palm Sunday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Barry United Methodist Church. The work takes us through Holy Week to Christ's Resurrection.
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Belly Rednecks
|2 hr
|Survey
|1
|drugs in swansea (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|Swansea tax payer
|6
|Stop clubs East St louis
|19 hr
|Guest
|4
|Im moving from Belleville as soon as possible (Apr '13)
|20 hr
|Condom user
|89
|School board
|Mar 25
|Sarah
|1
|Fournie Realty & Construction: Dennis Fournie s...
|Mar 24
|The Judge
|3
|tired of door to door sales people
|Mar 24
|Keep knocking homie
|4
