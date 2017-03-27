What's Happening

BARRY * The Barry Community Chorus will present the Easter cantata, Come to the Cross and Remember by Pepper Choplin on Palm Sunday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Barry United Methodist Church. The work takes us through Holy Week to Christ's Resurrection.

