So you think you can dance? These performersa moves will make your jaw drop
The 10 time national championship Gentlemen of Vision step team performed at SWIC in Belleville, IL in southern Illinois. The team is based out of St. Louis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Freeburg Fire house (Feb '16)
|18 hr
|Average joe
|26
|Mayor for caseyville
|Fri
|Babaroski
|1
|Signs in Yards
|Thu
|Bim Bam Boom
|4
|drugs in swansea (Mar '14)
|Thu
|Kay
|5
|Blacks beat Old White ppl
|Wed
|Alice Baker
|5
|Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Mar 7
|Long time Crest H...
|102
|Glam Pillows is a Scam
|Mar 7
|Yep
|5
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC