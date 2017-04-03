Just Produce receives helping hand from SIUE's Illinois Metro...
Twenty years of working in the produce industry duly prepared Belleville resident Darnell Lee for the March 9 grand opening of his company Just Produce's second regional location, this one in the Metro East. Thanks to one-on-one business counseling and expertise provided by the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Lee is seeing phase two of his dream coming true.
