IL Man Charged with Trying to Torch Neighbors' Homes
Jared Speichinger, 40, of the 600 block of South Virginia Street, was charged on Wednesday with residential arson, residential burglary, attempted residential arson, attempted residential burglary and burglary, all felonies, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of resisting a police officer, according to Belleville Det. Sgt. Todd Keilbach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Freeburg Fire house (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|roberto
|23
|Signs in Yards
|2 hr
|Bim Bam Boom
|4
|drugs in swansea (Mar '14)
|8 hr
|Kay
|5
|Blacks beat Old White ppl
|22 hr
|Alice Baker
|5
|Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Tue
|Long time Crest H...
|102
|Glam Pillows is a Scam
|Mar 7
|Yep
|5
|Wife of Caseyville Township trustee seeks court... (Jan '14)
|Mar 7
|Citizen
|9
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC