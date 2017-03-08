IL Man Charged with Trying to Torch N...

IL Man Charged with Trying to Torch Neighbors' Homes

Jared Speichinger, 40, of the 600 block of South Virginia Street, was charged on Wednesday with residential arson, residential burglary, attempted residential arson, attempted residential burglary and burglary, all felonies, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of resisting a police officer, according to Belleville Det. Sgt. Todd Keilbach.

