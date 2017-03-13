IDOT announces lane closure on eastbo...

IDOT announces lane closure on eastbound I-270 between IL-159, I-55/70/270 interchange

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the outside lane of eastbound I-270 between IL-159 and the I-55/70/270 interchange will be closed beginning Monday, March 20, 2017, weather permitting. The lane restriction will take place during non-peak hours.

