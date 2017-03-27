EXCHANGE: Woman shares Antarctica jou...

EXCHANGE: Woman shares Antarctica journey with students

In this March 5, 2017 photo, visiting social scientist Melissa Haeffner speaks about global warming and her December trip to Antarctica, at O'Fallon Township High School Milburn campus in O'Fallon, Ill. Haeffner was one of 76 female scientists on the inaugural Homeward Bound expedition to Antarctica, where the women learned leadership skills and how to improve communication among their various fields.

