EXCHANGE: Husband in Kuwait, woman ta...

EXCHANGE: Husband in Kuwait, woman takes photos from window

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Dawn and Rob Blum are back together after a six-month separation that had Rob serving in Kuwait with the Illinois Air National Guard. "I wanted to mark the time some way, but I didn't want to do it on a calendar," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 36 min Signseverywheresigns 1
Review: Biltrite Converters LLC 1 hr Big daddy 1
Brian 3 hr Brian Buttumor 10
Olive Garden to come to Crest Hill (Apr '16) 11 hr John 6
Millstadt subway Mon I do 3
Local Politics Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15) Sun Openyoureyes123 111
Mayor for caseyville Apr 1 Pete 2
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,210 • Total comments across all topics: 280,056,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC