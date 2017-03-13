Elizabeth Heil honored with Tallerico Leadership Award
Scheffel Boyle CPAs is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Heil, a Manager in the firm's Edwardsville office, was recognized with the Tallerico Leadership Award from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce. Heil was given the award at the Chamber's Annual Gala and Silent Auction on Saturday, March 4th.
