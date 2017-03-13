Abolishing the township? Godfrey trustees put discussion on Tuesday agenda

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said the township currently serves the community through welfare and the tax assessor's office - items, which could easily be absorbed into the village's burdens, he said. The borders of the Village of Godfrey and Godfrey Township are identical, due to the fact the borders of the township were used to draw the borders of the village when it was incorporated 25 years ago.

