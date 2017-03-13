Abolishing the township? Godfrey trus...

Abolishing the township? Godfrey trustees put discussion on Tuesday agenda

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: RiverBender.com

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said the township currently serves the community through welfare and the tax assessor's office - items, which could easily be absorbed into the village's burdens, he said. The borders of the Village of Godfrey and Godfrey Township are identical, due to the fact the borders of the township were used to draw the borders of the village when it was incorporated 25 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too Bad Topix Is A Waste Due to Trash Talk 6 min The real Mike Wil... 3
Arkansas 1 hr pumpkin 5
Mike and Monya 6 hr DodGer 2
Gazal removes more threads 7 hr Pistol Pete 2
New Freeburg Fire house (Feb '16) 23 hr John 28
Where are Nick's signs? (Mar '09) Thu Pistol Pete 10
Crest Hill Election 2017 Mar 14 Openyoureyes123 2
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC