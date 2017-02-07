Wendel-backed Allied Universal buys Yale Enforcement's security services unit
No financial terms were disclosed. Paris, February 06, 2017 - Wendel welcomes the acquisition by Allied Universal of the security services portion of Yale Enforcement Services, Inc. The Belleville, Illinois-based company offers a full range of solutions, including uniformed security professionals, mobile patrol, physical security and life safety.
