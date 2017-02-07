Wendel-backed Allied Universal buys Y...

Wendel-backed Allied Universal buys Yale Enforcement's security services unit

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: PE Hub

No financial terms were disclosed. Paris, February 06, 2017 - Wendel welcomes the acquisition by Allied Universal of the security services portion of Yale Enforcement Services, Inc. The Belleville, Illinois-based company offers a full range of solutions, including uniformed security professionals, mobile patrol, physical security and life safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Belleville Prostitution (May '16) 6 hr Hohoho no xmas 3
Looking for Jimmy. Very important 8 hr Rex 6
West Main is Ugly 8 hr Rex 1
She Was So Wet .... 8 hr Rex 3
Do you believe foreigners should hold public of... 11 hr Hohoho 10
Hells going on Mon Mr Knowsit 2
GAZAL Crest Hill LEBANNON (Mar '16) Mon Crest Hill WAKE UP 12
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,970 • Total comments across all topics: 278,656,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC