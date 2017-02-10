Sick kids needed stuffed friends, so these kids donated their piggy banks to help

Sick kids needed stuffed friends, so ...

Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Belleville IL students at Emge Junior High School and Harmony Intermediate Center in Southern Illinois donated money to a coin drive to buy stuffed animals like teddy bears for sick kids at St. Louis MO Children's Hospital. A student and teacher in Harmony-Emge District 175 have personal experiences with cancer.

Belleville, IL

