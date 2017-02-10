Sick kids needed stuffed friends, so these kids donated their piggy banks to help
Belleville IL students at Emge Junior High School and Harmony Intermediate Center in Southern Illinois donated money to a coin drive to buy stuffed animals like teddy bears for sick kids at St. Louis MO Children's Hospital. A student and teacher in Harmony-Emge District 175 have personal experiences with cancer.
