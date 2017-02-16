Olive Oil Marketplace celebrates grand opening at second location
The business, which is about to celebrate its fifth anniversary at 108 W Third St. in Alton , opened the second location in late November. Owner, Tim Meeks , said the move was to accommodate his customers in Belleville, who were purchasing oils, balsamic vinegar, spices and rubs from a Belleville consignment shop called Local Lucy's .
