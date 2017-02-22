Not surprisingly, local governments h...

Not surprisingly, local governments hate permanent property tax freeze idea

Members of the Illinois Municipal League said Tuesday they are opposed to Gov. Bruce Rauner's idea to impose a permanent property tax freeze in Illinois. [] Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert, a vice president of the IML, said the "vast majority" of the property taxes collected in his city go to municipal pensions.

