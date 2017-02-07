Metro East restaurant to be auctioned off
Fischer's Restaurant in Belleville, which has been family owned for more than 80 years, will be auctioned off March 2. The restaurant and banquet room, located at 2100 W. Main St., will close Feb. 15, the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
