Illinois man gets probation for role in fatal wreck

An Illinois man has received two years of probation for a misdemeanor charge linked to a wreck that killed a Missouri educator. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 35-year-old Christopher Seals of Belleville, Illinois, also was ordered Friday in St. Louis to undergo electronic alcoholic monitoring and perform 100 hours of community service.

