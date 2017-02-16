He wasna t there to see it, but her photos out the window show every day of his deployment

Dawn Blum took 188 photos out her bedroom window in Collinsville, IL, one for every day that her husband, Rob, was deployed in Kuwait, and turned them into a piece of artwork, which is currently on display as part of an exhibit at the Schmidt Art Center located on the campus of Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, IL. Dawn and Rob Blum live in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.

