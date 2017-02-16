He wasna t there to see it, but her photos out the window show every day of his deployment
Dawn Blum took 188 photos out her bedroom window in Collinsville, IL, one for every day that her husband, Rob, was deployed in Kuwait, and turned them into a piece of artwork, which is currently on display as part of an exhibit at the Schmidt Art Center located on the campus of Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, IL. Dawn and Rob Blum live in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arkansas
|6 hr
|Reply
|3
|Crest Hill Election 2017
|8 hr
|I scooter 2
|1
|HATE in Illinois
|9 hr
|Vet
|1
|Man dies after truck rolls into local pond (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Jonathanbarrett86
|25
|Dallas Cook for a REAL Mayor!
|Feb 13
|Goon
|2
|Belleville Home Values
|Feb 13
|Looks like east s...
|2
|20-year-old charged in armed robbery of conveni... (Jan '08)
|Feb 11
|Shame on you Alison
|7
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC