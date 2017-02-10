Business of the Year winner J.F. Elec...

Business of the Year winner J.F. Electric truly cares about area, others around them

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: RiverBender.com

A company with a long and storied history in Edwardsville was presented the Business of the Year Award at the city's annual economic breakfast Tuesday morning. Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton said it was an honor to present the Business of the Year Award to J.F. Electric.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arkansas Sun Curious 1
20-year-old charged in armed robbery of conveni... (Jan '08) Sat Shame on you Alison 7
West Main is Ugly Sat Sales 4
My Wife Has BFs All Over Town (Mar '16) Sat Duhhhhhh 36
Alissa Valdejo (Mar '16) Sat Bigtime 34
Looking for Jimmy. Very important Sat Pops 7
Belleville Home Values Feb 10 Tax Rebates 1
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC