Boil order lifted for most customers ...

Boil order lifted for most customers in the metroa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

A water main break in Belleville has been repaired, and most residents can once again drink water from the tap. A press release said the area still affected includes all of Dutch Hollow Village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TR's Place - Bar Fly Central 4 Stinky Biker Chicks 6 hr Police 7
Belleville Prostitution (May '16) 8 hr Eyes 4
hate map 15 hr Vet 1
Looking for Jimmy. Very important Tue Rex 6
West Main is Ugly Tue Rex 1
She Was So Wet .... Tue Rex 3
Alissa Valdejo (Mar '16) Feb 2 Scary 33
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,969 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC