Belleville teacher speaks out as Rauner visits high school

Belleville teacher speaks out as Rauner visits high school

"I appreciate that Belleville staff and students have this opportunity to demonstrate the amazing work we do together every day, but I question how much Governor Rauner really cares about our schools," said Cyndi Oberle-Dahm , an 11thgrade U.S. history teacher and social studies department chair at Belleville West High School, District 201. "By holding the state budget hostage to his political demands instead of leading, the Governor has hurt our community.

