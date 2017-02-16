Argentina's Macri says expects inflat...

Argentina's Macri says expects inflation below 20 pct in 2017

Feb 16 Argentina's President Mauricio Macri said on Thursday he was convinced Argentina could end 2017 with inflation below 20 percent. He noted in a press conference the central bank's inflation target for the year was 12 to 17 percent.

