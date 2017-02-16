Argentina's Macri says expects inflation below 20 pct in 2017
Feb 16 Argentina's President Mauricio Macri said on Thursday he was convinced Argentina could end 2017 with inflation below 20 percent. He noted in a press conference the central bank's inflation target for the year was 12 to 17 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arkansas
|12 hr
|Reply
|3
|Crest Hill Election 2017
|14 hr
|I scooter 2
|1
|HATE in Illinois
|15 hr
|Vet
|1
|Man dies after truck rolls into local pond (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Jonathanbarrett86
|25
|Dallas Cook for a REAL Mayor!
|Feb 13
|Goon
|2
|Belleville Home Values
|Feb 13
|Looks like east s...
|2
|20-year-old charged in armed robbery of conveni... (Jan '08)
|Feb 11
|Shame on you Alison
|7
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC