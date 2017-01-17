Visionary Eyecare and Surgery now performing cataract procedures at Belleville Surgical Center

St. Louis-based Visionary Eyecare & Surgery today announced that cataract specialists Dr. Mason Bias and Dr. Michael Stock are now performing cataract surgery at the Belleville Surgical Center located at 28th N. 64th Street in west Belleville. The ophthalmologists at Visionary Eyecare & Surgery have worked closely for the past eight years with Swansea-based optometrist Dr. Dirk Massie of Performance Eyecare to perform cataract surgeries on his clients.

