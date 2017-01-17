Visionary Eyecare and Surgery now per...

Visionary Eyecare and Surgery now performing cataract procedures at Belleville Surgical Center

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: RiverBender.com

St. Louis-based Visionary Eyecare & Surgery today announced that cataract specialists Dr. Mason Bias and Dr. Michael Stock are now performing cataract surgery at the Belleville Surgical Center located at 28th N. 64th Street in west Belleville. The ophthalmologists at Visionary Eyecare & Surgery have worked closely for the past eight years with Swansea-based optometrist Dr. Dirk Massie of Performance Eyecare to perform cataract surgeries on his clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thief In Belleville Caught on Security 6 hr Denice 2
Belleville Roaches - Apt (Video) 7 hr Obama 3
She Was So Wet .... 8 hr Cahokia Mike Wilson 2
My Wife Has BFs All Over Town (Mar '16) Wed Zumba2 31
Belleville IL Slumlord Video Wed Spot Crime 1
Man allegedly exposes himself at Belleville Goo... (Apr '08) Jan 16 DALS 7
Best Divorce & child custody lawyers (Apr '14) Jan 10 Prepaid legal 29
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,607 • Total comments across all topics: 278,072,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC