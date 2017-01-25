Is distracted driving to blame for hi...

Is distracted driving to blame for high crash statistics in Illinois?

Jody Graff, a 48-year-old from Columbia, died after her minivan struck the rear of a dump truck on Illinois 158 near Roenicke Road on Oct. 18. Less than two months later, a wreck on Illinois 158 near Belleville between a sport-utility vehicle and a truck killed three people, including one driver, Alejandro Salen, and two passengers, Jerilyn Hess and Christopher Craig. Most recently, in the early morning hours of Dec. 19, 68-year-old Marlene A. Horn was pronounced dead after the driver of a blue Toyota RAV4 crossed the center line and struck her black Acura sedan head-on on Illinois 158 near Roachtown Road.

