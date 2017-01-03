Gateway Storage Mall Buys 3 Self-Stor...

Gateway Storage Mall Buys 3 Self-Storage Facilities in Belleville, IL

Read more: Inside Self-Storage

Gateway Storage Mall has purchased three self-storage facilities in Belleville, Ill. It's the second acquisition in the state for the company, which was founded last year by Alex and Todd Erbs.

Read more at Inside Self-Storage.

Belleville, IL

