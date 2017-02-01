Crime 19 mins ago 8:56 p.m.One in cus...

Crime 19 mins ago 8:56 p.m.One in custody, one on the run after Belleville restaurant robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

According to a press release from the Belleville Police Department, two men robbed a Chinese food restaurant on Bellevue Park Plaza just after 8:30 Wednesday night. Police said two men entered the restaurant through the back door and demanded money from the employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Jimmy. Very important 4 hr Guest 1
Alissa Valdejo (Mar '16) 20 hr Scary 33
TR's Place - Bar Fly Central 4 Stinky Biker Chicks Thu Crunch 6
Belleville Roaches - Apt (Video) Thu Crunch 5
News Your Sound-Off: Belleville West dress code is a... (Sep '08) Feb 1 BTHS WEST GRAD 31
News Fairview Heights doctor's license indefinitely ... (Feb '08) Jan 30 Lisa 5
My Wife Has BFs All Over Town (Mar '16) Jan 26 Big Thing 35
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,200 • Total comments across all topics: 278,526,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC