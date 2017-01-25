25 Illinois sites added to the national historic register
Agency officials announced Thursday that the sites include a farmhouse designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, a manufacturing district in Chicago and a church that helped create Gospel music. The National Park Service makes the designations based on state agency recommendations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hate map
|3 hr
|Vet
|1
|Belleville Prostitution (May '16)
|18 hr
|Hohoho no xmas
|3
|Looking for Jimmy. Very important
|20 hr
|Rex
|6
|West Main is Ugly
|20 hr
|Rex
|1
|She Was So Wet ....
|20 hr
|Rex
|3
|Alissa Valdejo (Mar '16)
|Feb 2
|Scary
|33
|TR's Place - Bar Fly Central 4 Stinky Biker Chicks
|Feb 2
|Crunch
|6
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC