25 Illinois sites added to the nation...

25 Illinois sites added to the national historic register

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Daily Herald

Agency officials announced Thursday that the sites include a farmhouse designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, a manufacturing district in Chicago and a church that helped create Gospel music. The National Park Service makes the designations based on state agency recommendations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hate map 3 hr Vet 1
Belleville Prostitution (May '16) 18 hr Hohoho no xmas 3
Looking for Jimmy. Very important 20 hr Rex 6
West Main is Ugly 20 hr Rex 1
She Was So Wet .... 20 hr Rex 3
Alissa Valdejo (Mar '16) Feb 2 Scary 33
TR's Place - Bar Fly Central 4 Stinky Biker Chicks Feb 2 Crunch 6
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,670,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC