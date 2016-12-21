Tillman sentenced to 34 years for his role in man's 2015 death in Granite CIty
A Belleville man was sentenced to 34 years in prison this afternoon for his role in the December 2015 death of Roderick L. Taylor. Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Gibbons made the announcement about George T. Tillman , who was charged on December 21, 2015, pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder, a Class M Felony, on October 5, 2016, in Granite City.
