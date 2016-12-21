The Latest: Investigation nets East S...

The Latest: Investigation nets East St. Louis officials

Monday Dec 5

The Latest on arrests of public officials and others in and around East St. Louis : Two East St. Louis Township trustees and an East St. Louis city councilwoman are among those arrested Monday in a state and federal corruption investigation in the troubled southwestern Illinois community. The arrests come just days after the East St. Louis Township supervisor pleaded guilty to spending public money on personal trips and gifts.

Belleville, IL

