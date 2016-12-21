The Latest: Investigation nets East St. Louis officials
The Latest on arrests of public officials and others in and around East St. Louis : Two East St. Louis Township trustees and an East St. Louis city councilwoman are among those arrested Monday in a state and federal corruption investigation in the troubled southwestern Illinois community. The arrests come just days after the East St. Louis Township supervisor pleaded guilty to spending public money on personal trips and gifts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glam Pillows is a Scam
|5 hr
|Mad in Arkansas
|1
|Fairmont City Gang's (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|stewdogg
|46
|Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|7 hr
|Concerned
|65
|Godfrey native wins $75,000 on lottery ticket p...
|Wed
|hassen
|27
|Attention All Illegal Mexicans In Metro
|Tue
|Wetfront
|2
|Alissa Valdejo (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Busta
|26
|mayor of Belleville
|Tue
|Busta
|7
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC