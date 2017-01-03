Sen. Haine discusses benefits extension for area steel workers
Illinois Senator Bill Haine was the chief sponsor of a bill in the Illinois Senate , which will extend the unemployment benefits of idled Granite City steel workers for an additional 26 weeks - just in time for the holiday season. Illinois Senate Bill 1941 was signed by Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner on Monday, Dec. 19. Representative Jay Hoffman was the bill's chief sponsor in the Illinois House of Representatives .
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|R Rollo
|71
|Starngers stop asking to use my phone
|9 hr
|Shannon
|1
|Millstadt School Administration (Feb '16)
|13 hr
|Oh know
|16
|Jose
|15 hr
|MNG
|1
|Best Divorce & child custody lawyers (Apr '14)
|Tue
|Belleville IL
|27
|Attention All Illegal Mexicans In Metro
|Mon
|Wetfront
|6
|Freeburg Board of Trustees raise utility rates....
|Dec 31
|billdo the burglar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC