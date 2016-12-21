Longtime Belleville hobby shop closing after 70 years
A 70-year-old shop featuring model railroads and trains in Belleville is set to close by the end of the year. The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Harter's Hobby Shop will close its doors because the owner is retiring.
