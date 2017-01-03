Longtime Belleville hobby shop closin...

Longtime Belleville hobby shop closing after 70 years

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: Daily Herald

A 70-year-old shop featuring model railroads and trains in Belleville is set to close by the end of the year. The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Harter's Hobby Shop will close its doors because the owner is retiring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FCHS school board candidate kicked off ballot 13 hr theyrworthless 2
Starngers stop asking to use my phone 18 hr Busta Nutz 4
Local Politics Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15) 21 hr Birdy 74
Dandy Inn? Wed Millstadt69 2
Poo Cee Control Wed Love It 1
Millstadt School Administration (Feb '16) Wed R Rollo 19
Jose Tue MNG 1
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,833 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,492

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC