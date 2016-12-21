'Get to know m.e.' campaign announces 2016 scholarship recipients
The "Get to know m.e." Campaign is pleased to announce its six 2016 scholarship winners. The campaign awarded two students from each of the following "Get to know m.e." host sponsor Universities: Lindenwood University in Belleville, Ill., McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill.
